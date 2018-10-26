Maryland president, athletic director, football coach to make case to regents after football culture report

The University of Maryland’s president, athletic director and football coach will go before the university system’s governing body Friday to discuss their futures in the wake of a damning report into the football team’s culture.

University president Wallace Loh, athletic director Damon Evans and head football coach DJ Durkin will speak with the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents during a closed session Friday afternoon, according to sources knowledgeable of the situation.

This meeting comes a day after the roughly 200-page report was leaked to multiple media outlets, including The Baltimore Sun. The 2 p.m. meeting is the fourth time the regents are scheduled to privately meet about the investigation’s findings, which determined that the football program “fostered a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out.”

The report, first presented to the regents last week, was catalyzed by media reports that labelled the program “toxic.” The team has been under heightened scrutiny since the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who suffered heatstroke during a May 29 practice in College Park.

The commission’s report made no personnel recommendations, but the regents are expected to debate whether to retain Loh, Evans and Durkin, who has been on administrative leave since August.

All share some degree of blame for the “dysfunction” that plagued the athletic department in the years prior to McNair’s death, the report found.

With their futures uncertain, power players in the state are preemptively mobilizing.

State Sens. Jim Rosapepe and Paul Pinsky, along with six state delegates who represent Prince George’s County, wrote in a letter last week that they are worried Loh would be made into a “scapegoat” by the media and the regents.

The lawmakers praised Loh’s leadership and warned that his removal could damage the university.

“We urge you to fix what’s broken, not break what’s working,” the lawmakers wrote to the regents.

It often appears African-American lives are not held in high esteem and Dr. Loh took responsibility. I think he deserves credit for it. — Prince George's County executive Rushern Baker

Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker also said he is advocating for the board to retain Loh. Baker said he’s talked with Gov. Larry Hogan about how Loh has “raised the quality of the university.”

“If you look at his leadership, it’s the best I’ve ever seen of a president with his relationship with the state and the surrounding communities,” he said. “It would be a tremendous loss to the state and the county to see him leave.”

Baker said he’s heard talk that some on the board are targeting Loh because of a lingering grievance over the removal of Harry “Curley” Byrd’s name from a stadium on campus because of Byrd’s segregationist history.

But Baker said he and many black Marylanders supported Loh’s role in renaming the stadium and continue to support Loh now. After it was revealed that athletics staff made a slew of errors on the day McNair fell ill — including failing to immerse the teenager in cold water, which could’ve saved his life — Loh publicly took legal and moral responsibility for mistakes leading to McNair’s death.

“With the incident with the football player, that was the single bravest act of courage I’ve seen of a leader,” Baker said. “He said, not only are we responsible, we are morally responsible. It often appears African-American lives are not held in high esteem and Dr. Loh took responsibility. I think he deserves credit for it.”

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks, who won the Democratic primary for County Executive, also is advocating on Loh’s behalf.

“Dr. Loh has been a really good partner for many of us in the county. He has been really open to developing a relationship that assists with public safety,” she said, adding that he partnered with county officials on implicit bias training for police.

Alsobrooks praised Loh’s response to the McNair case: “It’s refreshing for a leader to accept accountability. What we’re seeing across the country is a lack of accountability. We need more people who don’t duck and hide. I think he’s been compassionate. What we need now more than anything in this country is truth and wisdom and compassion.”

Still, critics point out that Loh’s announcement came roughly a month after McNair’s death.

Some believe the university system must clean house at Maryland in order to rebuild after the tragedy and subsequent revelations about the program’s culture.

Barry DesRoches, a vocal alumnus and longtime athletic booster, said he thinks it’s time for Loh, Evans and Durkin to leave.

“At the end of the day, it’s my university and I’ve got a very strong attachment to it,” DesRoches said. “I feel we need to do what’s best for the institution, right, and this has impacted the entire institution. I think we have to move on from all three.”

The regents have remained tight-lipped about their deliberations, refusing to hold media availabilities or grant interviews after any of the three previous closed sessions. The same is expected after Friday’s meeting.

Board chair James T. Brady issued one statement since the report was finalized, saying the board has accepted the commission’s findings and has made no final decisions on personnel.

