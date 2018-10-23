University System of Maryland regents meeting about Maryland's football culture in wake of Jordan McNair death

The University System of Maryland’s governing body is meeting privately in Baltimore on Tuesday morning to discuss the findings of an independent investigation into the University of Maryland’s football culture.

An eight-person commission was tasked with probing allegations of a toxic culture within the team following the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The former McDonogh standout died after suffering a heatstroke during practice in College Park.

Members of that commission — including former Gov. Bob Ehrlich, former U.S. congressman Tom McMillen and attorney Charlie Scheeler — either sat in or phoned into Tuesday’s meeting.

A thick binder containing the draft repot sat in front of each member of the Board of Regents. One of the regents estimated it was roughly 200 pages long. The regents had been previously briefed on the findings during a regularly scheduled meeting Friday, but were expected to delve deeper during the special session this week, which is devoted solely to discussing the report and the future of the football program.

The report is not expected to be made public Tuesday. The board met in closed session, a move allowed under the Open Meetings Act because they will be discussing potential litigation and personnel matters.

The university system will share the commission’s findings and its recommendations “within one week following the October 23 special meeting,” according to a news release.

This is the second independent investigation stemming from McNair’s death being overseen by the 17-member board of regents. The first — led by sports medicine consultant Dr. Rod Walters — was commissioned to evaluate “procedures and protocols” related to McNair’s death.

Walters’ report, issued last month, found that team staff did not adhere to industry best practices in treating McNair. After he began displaying signs of heatstroke, they failed to take his temperature or use cold-water immersion, which experts say could have saved his life. University president Wallace Loh has said the school takes “legal and moral responsibility for mistakes the training staff made” on the day McNair was hospitalized.

A scathing ESPN article, published in August, catalyzed the second investigation. The story cited several anonymous former players and staffers who described a program led by football coach DJ Durkin that demeaned and embarrassed team members.

Durkin has been on administrative leave for months. Players, boosters and fans are anxious to learn whether the report being discussed Tuesday could lead to him being fired or reinstated. People are also eager to see what the findings may mean for the careers of athletic director Damon Evans and Loh.

The regents hold the power to hire and fire university presidents, but don’t have jurisdiction on other personnel matters.

Neither Loh nor anyone else representing the state flagship was present at Tuesday’s meeting.

