What they're saying about Evans, Durkin and Loh

The University System of Maryland’s governing body has recommended that University of Maryland keep athletic director Damon Evans and head football coach DJ Durkin in their positions.

But embattled president Wallace Loh — who reportedly expressed deep reservations about letting Durkin return to the sidelines — will retire at the end of the school year.

This announcement comes after the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and a damning investigation into the university’s football program.

Here’s what sports writers, reporters and politicians had to say about the news:

» State Sen. Jim Rosapepe, a former member of the board of regents, urged Loh to reconsider.

“I understand the back room athletic program politics which led President Loh to offer his retirement. But he should stay and I’m urging him to do so. Academics need to come first. His decision can and should be reversed.”

» Del. Erek Barron, a Prince George’s County Democrat, criticized the process and praised Loh’s tenure.

“The university system had a teachable moment and they failed … Ultimately it just seems like football takes precedence over academics.”

» Writer and coach Dominique Warren called the news “a smack to the face.”

» Jeff Ermann, of 247Sports, said Durkin would have a “tall hill to climb” upon his return.

» ABC 7 News sports reporter Scott Abraham called the news “incredible.”

» Yahoo Sports’ Pat Forde calls the decision-making “shocking.”

D.J. Durkin is, unfathomably, still the Maryland football coach — although if another kid dies, by golly, that’s where they draw the line.

“There will be no third chance for anyone to get this right,” Brady said.

