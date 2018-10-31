University of Maryland president fires football coach DJ Durkin, reversing decision by university system regents

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh fired football coach DJ Durkin on Wednesday night, less than a day after the university system’s board of regents had reinstated the coach.

In a statement released by the university, Loh said he took the action after meeting with the Student Government Association, department chairs and other campus leadership.

Loh wanted to fire Durkin, but deferred to the wishes of the regents to keep him — until seeing a public outcry over the board’s decision, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. The source requested anonymity because he was discussing privileged, personnel information.

“It was clear to him that DJ could not function effectively,” the source said. “He should not be on the field this Saturday. He knew he had to act quickly and decisively and he did.”

Loh used his authority to act independently and did not consult with the regents in advance, the source said.

The source said the university is buying out the remainder of Durkin’s multi-million contract, as he was not fired for cause.

“The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus,” Loh wrote in a letter to the campus.

The move was announced less than two hours after Gov. Larry Hogan called on the regents and Loh to reconsider decisions announced Tuesday that Durkin and Athletics Director Damon Evans would keep their jobs and that Loh would retire in June.

“I share the concerns of many Marylanders and believe very strongly that more must be done to restore the public trust,” Hogan said. “I am calling on both the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and President Wallace Loh to reconsider their decisions and to schedule a public hearing to address these issues in an open and transparent manner.”

The source also said Loh may reconsider his plan to retire in June.

Loh said Wednesday night he believed parting ways with Durkin was in the best interests of the university.

He said he told Durkin on Wednesday afternoon that he would no longer continue as coach.

“This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one for our entire university,” Loh said.

He also said the chairman of the board of regents “has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin’s return. This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person,” Loh said.

Loh’s move leaves the regents with a decision to make about whether they should keep Loh, now that he has terminated Durkin. The source said the regents made it clear earlier that either Loh would put Durkin back on the field or they would replace Loh.

The news of Durkin’s firing came abruptly, said Terrapins player Ellis McKennie, an offensive lineman who grew up with McNair and was his close friend.

"Evans pulled us in after practice," said McKennie. "We had all gone down and started getting in the showers and we get a text saying saying, 'Meeting in 10 minutes.'"

Evans announced at the meeting: "The news is that Coach Durkin has been terminated," McKennie said. He said the athletic director did not give a reason for the dismissal.

Given what happened to McNair, McKennie was upset about Durkin's return and walked out of a meeting on Tuesday in which the coach was reintroduced.

McKennie described the last week as "a rollercoaster" and said he was pleased people outside the team had voiced their concerns about the coach's return.

"I'm just ready for us to focus on the rest of the season," the player said.

Loh’s decision followed criticism Tuesday and Wednesday of the board’s decision to retain Durkin, and of Hogan, who appointed 13 of the 17 regents, including chairman James T. Brady.

Democratic challenger Ben Jealous said: “The buck stops with the governor.”

“It’s his board and his chair,” Jealous said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “A child has died because of a toxic football culture and the two men most responsible for that aren’t being held accountable. Every member of that board who voted to prioritize the coach over the school president should be asked to resign, starting with Mr. Brady.”

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown, a Democrat whom Hogan defeated in his 2014 campaign for governor, said Evans should be fired, as well as Durkin.

“Gov. Hogan’s hand-picked Board Chairman Brady should resign for the extreme callousness and ineptitude he demonstrated by putting his own personal vendettas and agenda ahead of the welfare of our students,” Brown added.

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch and Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore — both Democrats — announced an investigatory hearing into the matter.

“The tragic death of Jordan McNair and the unprecedented and unusual decision-making process of the University System of Maryland Regents continues to raise more questions than answers,” Busch said in a statement.

Sen. Nancy King, a Montgomery County Democrat who is expected to chair a Senate committee that oversees the university system’s budget, said she will likely hold a hearing on the matter when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat who has stayed neutral in the governor’s race, called the board’s actions an “embarrassment to the people of Maryland.”

“The board of regents has sent a very clear message that the safety and well-being of kids doesn't matter,” Franchot said. “Character doesn't count, and the reputation of our state's flagship institution is irrelevant.”