Terps' Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) named 1st-team AP All-American; Walker-Kimbrough on 3rd team

Maryland women’s basketball senior center Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) was named a first-team Associated Press All-American on Monday, while senior guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough earned third-team honors.

Jones averaged 19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the Terps, and set the program’s single-season scoring record (697) in their 77-63 loss Saturday to Oregon in the NCAA tournament regional semifinals. She is tied for first in field-goal percentage nationally (69.0) this season and ranks second in double doubles (25).

"It definitely means a lot to me, just to see all the hard work I've put in over the years, seeing how it's played out in my senior season," Jones told the AP. "I'm really excited to have this honor and share it with my teammates. This is something I strived for. I worked hard. Coming into the season I was talking to coach, telling her everything I wanted to accomplish, and this is definitely one of the things I wanted to push myself to do."

Joining Jones on the first team were Washington’s Kelsy Plum, South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, and Connecticut’s Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Walker-Kimbrough averaged 18.8 points per game on 52.5 percent shooting, including 45.0 percent from beyond the arc. She and Jones are two of 14 players named to the Wooden Award National Ballot and two of 10 ESPNW All-Americans.

Twitter: @jonas_shaffer

Email: jshaffer@baltsun.com