Tipoff time for Terps women's Sweet 16 game Saturday vs. Oregon announced

The Maryland women's basketball team's NCAA tournament regional semifinal Saturday against Oregon will tip off at 11:36 a.m., a team spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The Sweet 16's early start could be a blessing for the second-seeded Terps. It's only their second-earliest tipoff of the season; a mid-November game against Mount St. Mary's began at 11 a.m. (Maryland won, 106-42.) 

The No. 10 seed Ducks, meanwhile, played four 11 a.m. games in the regular season, but not on the East Coast. The time difference could be a factor: Saturday's matchup in Bridgeport, Conn., will be tipping off at 8:36 a.m. PST.

The Bridgeport regional's second game, between top-seeded Connecticut and No. 4 seed UCLA, is tentatively set for 1:30 p.m., according to the NCAA, but likely will begin 25 minutes after the end of Maryland-Oregon. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN.

The two winners will advance to Monday's regional final; tipoff has yet to be determined.

