Terps to face Syracuse in 2017 ACC-Big Ten basketball challenge

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play at Syracuse in the 2017 ACC-Big Ten Challenge, ESPN announced Thursday.

The date and starting time for the game will be announced at a later date.

The Terps last played at the Carrier Dome in the second round of the 2008 National Invitation Tournament. The two teams last met in College Park on Feb. 24, 2014, when both were members of the ACC.

Maryland holds a 5-3 edge overall in the series, but the Orange have won the last three meetings.

Syracuse finished last season 19-15 and lost in the second round of the NIT. The Orange lost its two leading scorers, graduate transfer guard Andrew White III and sophomore forward Tyler Lydon, who signed with an agent after the season to make himself available for the NBA draft.

The Orange signed four players in the 2017 class, including four-star forwards Marek Dolezag of Slovakia and Bourama Sidibe.

The remainder of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge games were also announced:

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Duke at Indiana

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Miami at Minnesota

Penn State at North Carolina State

Boston College at Nebraska

Michigan at North Carolina

Clemson at Ohio State

Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Virginia

Iowa at Virginia Tech

Illinois at Wake Forest

