Terps men's basketball assistant Broadus is earning a salary of more than $327,000, records show

New Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Kevin Broadus is earning a salary of more than $327,000, plus other benefits, according to a copy of a signed contract requested by The Baltimore Sun through the Maryland Public Information Act.

Broadus, who was hired in April after working at Georgetown, is for now the highest-paid member of coach Mark Turgeon’s staff. According to the state salary database released last month, Dustin Clark earned $251,000 in 2016-17 and Bino Ranson earned $247,000.

While Cliff Warren is not listed by name on the database, J. Warren’s salary of $244,000 was the only one with the same last name that was commensurate with those of the other Maryland basketball assistants. Warren was named director of player development when Broadus was hired.

In a contract that runs from April 21 through April 30, 2018, Broadus will be paid a base salary of $150,000 and will earn $177,560 in supplemental income through television and radio appearances, and other media responsibilities, as well as through the school’s sneaker and apparel contract with Under Armour.

Broadus also will receive $500 a month for a car payment as well as $120 a month for his cellphone. Broadus will get six tickets to each Maryland home and away men’s basketball game, two tickets to each postseason game involving the Terps, and two tickets to each home football game.

The oldest and most experienced member of Turgeon’s staff – he is a little over a year older than the head coach – Broadus has spent nearly all of his coaching career in the Baltimore-Washington area.

Aside from two stints at Georgetown (2004-2007, 2011-2017) Broadus was an assistant at Bowie State (1990-1993), American (1993-1997) and George Washington (2001-2004) as well as being the head coach at Binghamton (2007-2009) in upstate New York.

