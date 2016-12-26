Terps' linebacker Shane Cockerille ruled ineligible for Quick Lane Bowl

Maryland redshirt junior linebacker Shane Cockerille, who led the Terps in tackles this season, has been ruled ineligible for Monday’s Quick Lane Bowl against Boston College, an athletic department spokesman said about 30 minutes before kickoff.

No reason was given, but the timing of the news during the break between semesters suggests it could be an academic issue.

After struggling to get on the field his first three seasons – moved between quarterback and fullback the past two years after redshirting as a freshman, and playing a little on special teams – the former Gilman standout quarterback emerged as one of the surprises as a redshirt junior.

Cockerille started every game alongside junior Jermaine Carter Jr., and the two played more than any other member of the defense. Cockerille finished with 108 tackles – five more than Carter – and had double-figure tackles in five of the team’s 12 games, including a career-high 15 in a win over Michigan State.

Junior Jalen Brooks is expected to start in Cockerille’s place.

