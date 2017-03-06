Terps junior Melo Trimble named first-team All-Big Ten

Melo Trimble was named first-team All-Big Ten Conference by the league's coaches and media Monday, the third such honor for the Maryland men's basketball standout in as many seasons.

A unanimous selection by the coaches, Trimble led the Terps to a second-place finish in the league this season, securing a No. 3 seed with a dramatic, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final moments of Saturday's 63-60 win over Michigan State.

He finished sixth in the league in scoring (16.9 per game), ninth in assists (3.7) and ninth in free-throw percentage (79.8), and has scored in double figures 29 times this season, including 20 in a row. Trimble was on the media's first team and the coaches' second team as a freshman, and was on both groups' second team last year.

Joining Trimble on the first team were Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan (named Big Ten Player of the Year), Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ, Iowa guard Peter Jok and Minnesota guard Nate Mason.