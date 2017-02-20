Terps center Michal Cekovsky will miss rest of season after fracturing ankle.

Maryland junior center Michal Cekovsky fractured his left ankle in Sunday's 71-60 loss at Wisconsin and will miss the rest of the season, the school announced Monday.

Cekovsky scored 10 points against the Badgers and had played good defense against Wisconsin redshirt sophomore Ethan Happ before getting into foul trouble.

The injury occurred with a little over four minutes to play when he appeared to roll the ankle. It is the same ankle that had caused him to miss more than a month earlier in the season. The two injuries were not related, a team spokesman said.

“I feel badly for Ceko as he has endured a number of injuries throughout the season,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “It felt like he was really starting to turn the corner and his best basketball was ahead of him. We anticipate a full recovery for next season and we will be there to support him through the rehabilitation process.”

Despite an injury-plagued season that began with a hamstring injury over the summer that lingered throughout preseason practice and led to him missing the first few weeks of the season, the 7-1 Slovakian had averaged a career-high 7.6 points, including twice getting a career-high of 16.

Without Cekovsky, who was playing behind senior Damonte Dodd, the Terps will have to rely on 6-9 redshirt sophomore Ivan Bender and 6-8 senior L.G. Gill as the first big men off the bench.

Maryland, which dropped to 24th in this week's AP Top 25 poll, plays Minnesota on Wednesday night in College Park. The Gophers have won five straight games.

