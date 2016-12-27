Terps center Michal Cekovsky out against Illinois

Junior center Michal Cekovsky will miss Tuesday’s Big Ten opener against Illinois at Xfinity Center with a left ankle injury, the team announced prior to the game.

It means that the Terps will go into the start of league play without their two centers, the 7-foot-1 Cekovsky and 6-11 senior Damonte Dodd, who is out with a sprained knee.

Redshirt sophomore Ivan Bender will start for Maryland (12-1).

According to a team spokesman, Cekovsky experienced some pain in the ankle after the team’s last game, a week ago against Charlotte at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Even with the team off for Christmas, the pain lingered. Cekovsky, who had started the four previous games in Dodd’s absence and had a couple of promising performances, is in a walking boot.

The injury will be evaluated later in the week.

The Terps don’t play again until Sunday, at home against Nebraska.

The absence of Maryland’s two biggest players comes against a team that starts 6-11, 280-pound graduate Mike Thorne Jr., and brings 6-10, 245-pound Maverick Morgan off the bench. Morgan had his first career double-double against the Terps last season, including a career-high 21 points.

The 6-9, 235-pound Bender was vying for a starting job before he fractured his wrist in a preseason closed scrimmage. After playing little last season, Bender has been productive for the Terps in a limited role, averaging 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in a little over 14 minutes a game. He scored a career-high 10 points in each of the team’s last two games.

The injury to Cekovsky is the latest in a string of physical setbacks for the Slovakian, who missed most of preseason practice with a lingering hamstring injury suffered in late August and then a sprained right toe.

Cekovsky missed the first four games of the regular season, but has played well since returning. In nine games, Cekovsky had scored in double figures seven times, getting a career-high of 16 points against Kansas State and later against Howard. He is averaging 10 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.6 minutes a game.

Dodd sat out his fifth straight game after suffering a sprained medial collateral ligament in practice after his best performance of the season, -- 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots in a win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 3.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said in a teleconference Monday that Dodd was "day to day", but a team spokesman said Tuesday that the Terps don't plan to use Dodd against the Fighting Illini. Dodd was dressed in warmups and sat behind the team bench during the pre-game warmups.

