'Resilient' Maryland men hope to get things going in right direction against Iowa

When the Maryland men’s basketball team lost four of its last six regular-season games a year ago to finish tied for third in the Big Ten at 12-6, many fans thought it was a colossal disappointment for a team that came into the season ranked third in the country.

This year’s Terps are in a similar tailspin, having lost four of six going into Saturday’s game against Iowa (15-13, 7-8 Big Ten) at Xfinity Center. But there is a big difference: Not only has No. 24 Maryland (22-6, 10-5) overachieved to a large degree, but Mark Turgeon’s young team still has time to fix its problems.

“Kids are resilient, they just are, and we’ve got a group of competitive guys that are really resilient,” Turgeon said before practice Friday. “I know we’re all on the same page, because we were able to talk quite a bit [after the loss to Minnesota]. We’re excited about tomorrow night playing Iowa, [2002] national championship team here, [2001] Final Four team, coaches, building’s supposed to be sold out.”

In order to finish the regular season on a high note, the Terps have to start finishing games better than they have of late. In all of the losses during this stretch except for a 70-64 loss at Penn State on Feb. 7, Maryland has led at halftime, only to surrender the lead and eventually lose the game.

Asked if his team might be getting worn down, given its reliance on three freshman starters, Turgeon said, “It’s a long year. You see every team go through it. There’s very few teams like a Kansas, [North] Carolina, Arizona, teams that are talented enough that they’re tired [and] they still win.”

Against Purdue, ranked 23rd at the time, the then-No. 17 Terps stretched a two-point lead to 12 with 13:47 left in the game, then watched the Boilermakers go on an 11-0 run and eventually take the lead. Back in front going into the final minute, Maryland made two costly fouls in the final 38 seconds and lost, 73-72.

In their past two games, the Terps led both Wisconsin and Minnesota at halftime – the Badgers in Madison on Sunday by six points and the Gophers by one Wednesday at home – before a quick burst to start the second half by their opponent seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.

“The second half versus Wisconsin, they were really good. It was a tough building. We were really good in the second half against Northwestern,” Turgeon said. “I thought the Ohio State game, we kind of maintained; we kept it around 12 or 14 most of the second half and Ohio State’s pretty good. The key is that we play well tomorrow night, that’s really what matters.”

The one common theme throughout the four losses is poor shooting down the stretch, particularly from 3-point range.

The Terps were 4-for-19 against Purdue, 7-for-26 against Penn State and 7-for-27 against Minnesota. While Maryland was a respectable 8-for-18 at Wisconsin, six of the made 3s came on 12 attempts in the first half.

Given that Maryland made half of its two-point attempts (23 of 46) against Minnesota, it appeared as if the Terps settled for too many 3-pointers, even though the majority of them were not closely contested.

“Obviously layups are easier to take than jump shots, but I think it’s just a mindset,” said freshman wing Kevin Huerter, who finished 2-for-10 overall and 1-for-5 on 3-pointers. "We’ve talked about it before, for us not settling for jump shots; we seem to do that a lot. But we’re a really good shooting team and on nights they’re definitely not going to fall, we’ve got to find ways to get to the basket and score easy points.”

Mark Turgeon remembers Terps' Final Four teams

Asked if the 3-point shots are taken because of confidence in making them or out of concern for not getting another open look before the 30-second clock expires, Huerter said, “I think everyone has confidence in their ability, so if you have an open shot you think you’re going to make it. For us, a good shot might be an open 3, but a great shot would obviously be a layup.”

Freshman guard Anthony Cowan said he believes the Terps are still capable of becoming as good a second-half team as they were earlier this year when they seemingly made successful comebacks in every game. Cowan said Maryland needs to become more efficient offensively and more stingy on defense.

“The last couple of games, I definitely think we haven’t been getting stops lately, we haven’t been hitting shots that we usually hit,” Cowan said. “We’re still trying to figure it out altogether.”

Turgeon gave his team the day off Thursday, and ordered the Terps to stay clear of the gym. With the exception of a few who don’t play that much, his players listened.

“Coach Turgeon definitely keeps us as fresh as possible,” Cowan said. “It’s good to have days like [Thursday] where you just don’t do anything basketball-wise. Just chill with each other, play video games, just relax and get away from basketball a little bit.”

