Rayshad Lewis, Ray's son and former Utah State receiver, transferring to Maryland

Rayshad Lewis, the son of Ravens legend Ray Lewis and a wide receiver who stood out as a true freshman for Utah State last season, is transferring to Maryland.

In a tweet Monday night, Lewis posted a photo of himself wearing a Terps uniform and gloves, writing: "New chapter... You ain't gotta understand just sit back and watch."

Lewis announced last month that he intended to transfer from the Aggies program ahead of his sophomore season. He called it a decision "that I feel is best for me my family and my future," and hoped he would find "a new home." At Maryland, he lands at a school a short drive from Baltimore, where his father dominated as a linebacker for 17 seasons and where he still has a residence.

Lightly recruited out of high school in Orlando, Fla., Lewis had 40 catches for 476 yards and started seven games for Utah State, a Mountain West Conference program that went 3-9 in 2016. He will have to sit out the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules but has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lewis' older son, Ray III, started his college career at Miami, where his father played, before transferring to Coastal Carolina. Ray III was charged last year with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Ray Lewis himself received a bachelor's degree from University of Maryland University College in 2004, and his half-brother Keon Lattimore played for the Terps under coach Ralph Friedgen. Lattimore, a running back, finished his career in 2007 with 1,744 career rushing yards.