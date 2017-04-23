Pair of DeMatha four-star recruits commit to Maryland, kicking off Terps' 'great day'

Given the offense-versus-defense format of Saturday’s Red-White spring game at Maryland Stadium, at least half of the Maryland football team could claim some sort of victory. (For the record, that would be the Terps offense, which outlasted the defense, 45-40.)

Second-year coach DJ Durkin couldn’t talk about his own recruiting victories, but the announced oral commitments by four-star DeMatha Class of 2018 prospects Austin Fontaine and Evan Gregory shortly before kickoff were a big boost for Maryland.

Fontaine, a 6-foot-2, 312-pound defensive tackle rated the No. 69 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings, and Gregory, a 6-4, 285-pound guard ranked No. 301 overall, both announced their commitments on Twitter. The two are the highest-rated members of the Terps' five-man class.

It continues what has been a DeMatha-to-Maryland pipeline that seemed permanently clogged during Randy Edsall’s five years as coach.

Fontaine and Gregory join 2017 signees Anthony McFarland and Marcus Minor, as well as current rising sophomores Lorenzo Harrison III, DJ Turner, Tino Ellis, Terrance Davis and Seun Oluwatimi.

Asked whether he felt like one of the leaders in “The Movement,” the push to bring top locals to College Park, Turner said: “Definitely do. It was a while, we’re down the street, now we’re starting to get some guys over in College Park. We’re starting to turn things around out here. It’ll be great to have a lot of Stags [DeMatha’s nickname] on the team.”

Even the small crowd that came out on a rainy afternoon did little to stop Durkin from smiling.

“Today was unbelievable,” Durkin said. “We had a bunch of people who came who sat in the rain and watched this team. The recruits were unbelievable. We have a lot of top guys here visiting us today. It’s been a great day for us.”

