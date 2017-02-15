Northwestern's Bryant McIntosh presents new kind of challenge for Maryland

Melo Trimble arrived at Maryland with a lot more fanfare than Bryant McIntosh did at Northwestern two years ago, and so far Trimble has won their head-to-head matchups as well.

In three games to date – all victories for the Terps – Trimble has averaged 23 points compared to McIntosh's 16.7 points.

Going into Wednesday’s game at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., Trimble is mired in a four-game shooting slump, making just 16-of-52 field goal attempts, including 3-of-22 on 3-pointers. He has averaged just 14 points a game in that stretch.

In his team’s past four games, the last three without leading scorer Scottie Lindsey, McIntosh has averaged 22.3 points, hitting 34-of-75 shots, including 5-of-13 on 3-pointers.

While it’s probably a stretch to say No. 23 Maryland (21-4, 9-3) can’t win without a big game from Trimble – freshmen Anthony Cowan and Kevin Huerter combined for 37 points in Saturday’s win over Ohio State - Northwestern (19-6, 8-4) probably can’t win without a significant contribution from McIntosh in Lindsey’s absence.

Lindsey is expected to sit out his fourth straight game with mononucleosis.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon seems more concerned with what the 6-3 McIntosh has done of late than what the 6-2 Trimble hasn't done for Maryland.

“With Lindsey out, I think he was told to attack,” Turgeon said Tuesday of McIntosh, who tied his season-high with 25 points in Sunday’s road upset of then-No. 7 Wisconsin. “And he attacked. He’s a very confident kid, from the first time we played them here in this building and lit us up.”

Turgeon was referring to a 68-67 win for Maryland at home when McIntosh scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting as a freshman; Trimble finished with 27 that night.

”He is smart, he has great feel, he can score all the way to the rim, he’s got the floater, he’s got the 15-footer, he got 3s," Turgeon said. "He’s tall enough to see over people and make passes. He’s good. They do a lot for him. We want to do the same.

“If he gets 25 points, I’d like it to be on 23 shots, like he took the other night. We don’t want it to be on seven shots, then they’re probably going to whip us pretty good. …He’s one of the top three or four guards in the league, no doubt about it.”

Huerter, who might see time guarding McIntosh, said Tuesday that McIntosh presents a unique challenge for the Terps.

“I don’t think we’ve played a player anything really like McIntosh this year,” Huerter said. “He can do a lot of things, he’s really unselfish. But when he has to, he can score and he can take over the game, so he’s definitely going to be someone we’re going to have to put extra attention towards. Hopefully try to keep him in check as much as we can.”

At the same time, the Terps hope to get Trimble going again. Since scoring 22 points in a one-point loss to Purdue in which he made 14 of 15 from the free-throw line, Trimble has started well against both Penn State and Ohio State, but has struggled in the second half.

In the last two games, Trimble has scored 21 points, all but two in the first half. He missed all 10 of his field goal attempts in the second half.

“He’s shot the ball well except for the last three games, I think,” Turgeon said Tuesday. “I’ll keep saying it. He’s getting great looks, he continues to make plays for us, he’s defending better. He’s doing a lot of great things. He’s still one of the better players in the league.

“Everybody’s scouting report is to stop Melo, which opens it up for the rest of the guys. It’s not like Northwestern’s not preparing for Melo.”

Turgeon said that they have watched tape of the past few games and there’s not any mechanical flaw that popped out.

“He’ll be fine,” Turgeon said. “He’ll get himself out of it.”

Turgeon added, “Melo’s fresher than he was last year at this time. That’s a good thing.”

