No. 3 seed Terps women to face No. 10 seed Oregon in Sweet 16, not old rival Duke

The Maryland women's basketball team's path to a possible rematch with Connecticut now has one less reunion ahead of it.

No. 10 seed Oregon stunned No. 2 seed Duke, 74-65, in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night, ending the Blue Devils' NCAA tournament run the weekend it began.

The upset means All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Lexie Brown will not face the school she departed after two standout years. The junior and Suwanee, Ga., native left the Terps after 2014-15, the team's last Final Four season, to be closer to home. (Under NCAA transfer rules, she had to sit out last year.) Brown had just one point in one of her final games with Maryland, a Sweet 16 victory over Duke in March 2015 that was also the teams' last encounter.

The Terps will take on the Ducks on Saturday in Bridgeport, Conn. The teams have met just once all time, in 1983, when Oregon won a neutral-site game. The Ducks start three freshmen, notably guard Sabrina Ionescu, named the national freshman of the year by ESPN.

The winner will advance to next Monday's Elite Eight matchup and play either the four-time defending NCAA champion Huskies or the winner of Monday night's late game between No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 5 seed Texas A&M.

UConn, the tournament's top overall seed, has won 109 straight games, including a hard-fought late-December victory over the Terps in College Park, 87-81.