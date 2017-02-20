Melo Trimble named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble, who rediscovered his outside shooting touch in his team’s last two games on the road, was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

Trimble followed up a career-high 32-point performance in Wednesday’s 74-64 win at Northwestern with 27 points in Sunday’s 71-60 loss at Wisconsin.

It marked the fourth time in his career and the second time this season that Trimble was honored by the league.

Aside from averaging 29.5 points for the two games, Trimble hit 21 of 34 from the field, including eight of 12 on three-pointers. He entered the Northwestern game having shot 16 of his last 52, three of 22 on threes.

Trimble became only the 11th Maryland player to score 30 or more points three times in his career, and passed Lonny Baxter for 10th all-time in career 20-point games with 30.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56