Maryland women set school scoring record for NCAA tournament game in 103-61 rout of Bucknell

For every team’s unhappiness over a lower-than-expected seed in the NCAA tournament, there is an equal and opposite reaction from the opponent now subject to facing it. Call it Newton’s third law of bracketology.

So as the Maryland women’s basketball team groused at receiving the No. 3 seed in the Connecticut-headlining Bridgeport region, Bucknell coach Aaron Roussell felt a little worse about his team’s chances.

“It makes us kind of feel like more of a 15 or 16 seed,” he said before the teams' tournament opener Friday.

Bucknell (27-6), the Patriot League champions, looked it, too. Led by senior All-Americans Brionna Jones (25 points) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (28 points), the Terps set a program scoring record for an NCAA tournament game in an easy-as-it-looked 103-61 win.

Maryland (30-3) will face No. 6 seed West Virginia or No. 11 seed Elon in Sunday’s round-of-32 matchup.

That game figures to be tougher than Friday’s. Seven of the Terps’ first eight field goals came at the rim; the other was an open 3-pointer. Fifteen of their 18 first-half makes were layups.

It got only easier after halftime. A 15-3 run to start the third quarter emptied the bench, and toward the end of the fourth quarter, with Maryland having scored 99 points, the pep band chanted, “One more point.” By then, all 12 Terps players had scored.

Maryland got four more anyway, and the Xfinity Center crowd roared one more time.

