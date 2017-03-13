Maryland women's basketball gets No. 3 seed in UConn's region

The Maryland women's basketball team's path to a third Final Four in four years features a familiar and daunting obstacle.

The Terps (30-2) received the No. 3 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., regional, featuring four-time defending national champion Connecticut. Maryland will host No. 14 seed Bucknell, the Patriot League champion, on Friday, with the winner advancing to face West Virginia or Elon on Sunday in College Park.

Also in the regional is No. 2 seed Duke, led by former Terps guard Lexie Brown, who transferred after the team's 2015 run to the national semifinals.

Maryland won the Big Ten tournament for the third time in as many years, but did not play a particularly strong schedule this season.

More details on the Terps' draw to come...