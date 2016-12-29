No. 4 Maryland women can't complete late rally in 87-81 loss to No. 1 UConn

The normalization of relations between the Maryland and Connecticut women’s basketball teams happened in 3 minutes, 39 seconds Thursday night. The No. 4 Terps were close, and then, like that, they weren’t. The Huskies’ winning streak, now at 87 and a virtual lock to set an NCAA record, was in some peril, and then it was safe.

It was a light-speed takeover by a program that is light years ahead of the rest: six shots, three 3-pointers, 14 straight points to start the third quarter, turning a five-point margin into the status quo, an eventual 87-81 win at Xfinity Center.

Maryland (12-1) hadn’t won any of its previous five games against No. 1 UConn; hadn’t come close, really. For the better part of an hour, most of an announced sellout crowd of 17,950 had hoped, not without reason, that the Terps might be the ones to knock off the sport’s Goliath. But in about the time it takes to pop a bag of popcorn, UConn (12-0) deflated hopes of an upset and offered a bruising reminder of its primacy.

Huskies guard Kia Nurse and wing Katie Lou Samuelson finished with a combined 42 points, including 10 in the run that gave the Huskies the cushion they would need later. It was Nurse’s 3-pointer that made it 50-31 with 7:23 remaining in the third quarter, a 19-point lead that was cut to five in the fourth quarter.

Maryland brought its sling shot, to be sure, and, staring at an impossible deficit, the Terps started shooting. A frantic 19-7 run cut UConn’s lead to five midway through the fourth quarter, and the arena was soon a swirl of towels and pumping fists. On a court teeming with All-Americans, Maryland freshman point guard Destiny Slocum (team-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers) stood out often as perhaps the most game-changing talent on the court. With senior guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (10 points) struggling and senior center Brionna Jones (19 points) in some foul trouble, a youth movement led by Slocum and freshman forward Kaila Charles (18 points) got the Terps to where they were last year against UConn. They were close late, but, as always, no better.

The game’s start seemed to highlight the teams’ gap in preparation, if not talent. The Huskies looked like the four-time defending national champions, a squad that had beaten five currently ranked teams this season, including preseason No. 1 Notre Dame. The Terps, with two top-25 wins, appeared happy just to be on the same court: UConn scored the first seven points and 10 of the final 12 in the first period to lead 20-12.

The crowd, covered almost wall to wall in white “FreseFest” T-shirts, shared coach Brenda Frese’s frustration at the start. They booed with impunity at the assessment of dubious calls against Maryland, and there were several. Their mood had changed by the time Walker-Kimbrough’s long jumper midway through the second quarter brought the deficit to 22-21, and their glee could be heard from the Capital Beltway when Charles tied it at 27 minutes later.

Not that UConn was flustered. In a span of 38 seconds, the Huskies scored nine straight points — four-point play by Nurse, layup by forward Gabby Williams, 3-pointer by Nurse. Only after freshman guard Blair Watson stole an inbounds pass for a last-minute bucket to bring the Terps within five, 36-31, did the game feel like a top-five matchup once more.

When the second half resumed, that changed quickly.

