Maryland junior point guard Melo Trimble was named Wednesday to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list.

Trimble is one of three Big Ten players on the list for college basketball's player of the year, along with Wisconsin center Ethan Happ and Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan.

Despite a recent shooting slump – he has hit just 13 of his last 41 shots, including a 4-of-13 performance in Tuesday’s 70-64 loss at Penn State - Trimble is averaging a career-high 16.9 points for the No. 21 Terps.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56