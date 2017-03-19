Maryland's Destiny Slocum hits overhead, buzzer-beating, absurdly deep 3-pointer

In her first year of college basketball, Maryland freshman guard Destiny Slocum has hit more buzzer-beating 3-pointers than some four-year starters do.

Her latest is probably the greatest (yet).

In the dying seconds of the first half of the No. 3 seed Terps' second-round NCAA tournament game Sunday against No. 6 seed West Virginia, she took a pass just outside the 3-point line — of her own basket.

She had time to take a dribble or two. It looked as if she might throw an outlet pass to a streaking teammate. Then she wound up as if she were doing a soccer-style throw-in, flung it, and the ball just carried and carried and carried and, well ...

She looked surprised, even though she's done this before.