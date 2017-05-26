Maryland routs Penn State, 20-10, to advance to women's lacrosse national championship game

Top-seeded Maryland advanced to the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship game by defeating fourth-seeded Penn State, 20-10, in the final four Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

Maryland will play the winner of Friday's other semifinal, Navy or Boston College, on Sunday.

The Terps (22-0), entering the title game undefeated for the second straight year, led 11-5 at halftime and had virtually secured the win by going ahead, 19-8, with 9:45 left in the game. Maryland had beaten Penn State, 16-14, on April 20, but this game wasn't close after halftime. Maryland is in the tournament for the 28th straight year, the longest streak in the country. Maryland also leads the nation with 33 NCAA appearances.