Maryland needs late surge for 84-76 road win over Iowa

Playing on the road finally seemed to catch up with the newly ranked Maryland men's basketball team Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A double-digit lead over Iowa early in the second half was gone, as was senior center Damonte Dodd, who fouled out with more than three minutes left.

The young Hawkeyes had a three-point lead and Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer. But the No. 25 Terps had Melo Trimble, who carried Maryland from the brink of its first Big Ten road loss this season to an 84-76 victory, its third straight on the road and fifth in six league games overall.

"We kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We had some unbelievable turnovers tonight, but we just kept believing we were going to win," said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, whose team's 21 turnovers were offset by 23 assists and 30-for-53 shooting, including 11-for-23 on 3-pointers.

With Maryland trailing 69-66 with 4:18 to go, Turgeon inserted junior wing Jared Nickens, whose corner 3-pointer seemed to keep the Terps from collapsing. Melo Trimble did the rest, nailing back-to-back 3-pointers to give Maryland a lead it wouldn't lose.

"I put Jared Nickens in, he hadn't played a lot in the half, and I said, 'We're going to hit a 3 here and we're going to win this game. We've got to be the tougher team the last four minutes,'” Turgeon said. "Our defense was a little bit better and of course Melo made two big 3s."

Trimble finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for Maryland (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten). His back-to-back 3-pointers erased a 72-69 Iowa lead, and he then tacked on three of four free throws in the final minute. Freshman guard Anthony Cowan added 15 points and six assists. Freshman forward Justin Jackson finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks.

Jok finished with 14 points, only two in the second half. Playing with a bad back that he seemed to tweak going in for a drive late in the first half, Jok hit just four of 12 shots for Iowa (11-9, 3-4).

The victory erased the harsh memory of a 16-point Maryland loss in Iowa City two years ago.

Leading by as many as 15 points in the first half, by nine at halftime and by 14 early in the second half, the Terps suddenly looked like a young team playing on the road. With Dodd on the bench after picking up his second and third fouls early in the second half, and Trimble also taking a breather, the Hawkeyes cut their deficit to three.

Turgeon called timeout, and put Trimble, Dodd and freshman Kevin Huerter back in the game. Cowan quieted the crowd — briefly — with a 3-pointer for a 57-51 lead. The Hawkeyes proceeded cut their deficit to three, 57-54, but Jackson scored inside.

After Cowan picked up his third personal foul and Dodd his fourth 47 seconds apart — each taking a seat on the bench — Iowa cut Maryland's lead to 61-58 on a drive by sophomore forward Nicholas Baer, who drew the foul on Dodd. Jackson answered with a short jumper.

A three-point play by reserve forward Ahmad Wagner cut it to two, 63-61, and after a turnover by Trimble, Jok found freshman Cordell Pemsl for a drive to tie the game. A 3-pointer by Jaylen Brantley quieted the crowd — very briefly — as a 3-pointer by freshman guard Jordan Bohannon started a 6-0 run that gave the Hawkeyes a 69-66 lead.

Coming off the bench after a long rest, Nickens hit a corner 3 to tie the game at 69. The Hawkeyes regained the lead after Dodd was called for goaltending. Setting a screen for Trimble, Dodd was then called for his fifth foul with 3:37 left.

And without him, Maryland finished the game on a 15-4 run.

Unlike the game at Iowa two years ago, when the Terps came out flat and found themselves down 17-2 before they broke a collective sweat, Maryland scored the first eight points Thursday and forced Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to call an early timeout.

Unlike the game two years ago, when Maryland trailed 24-5 midway through the first half and 40-17 at halftime, the Terps built their lead to as many as 15, 35-20, on a layup by reserve center Ivan Bender late in first half before the Hawkeyes cut it nine, 41-32, by halftime.

Maryland finished the half shooting 16-for-28 from the field, with 14 of its baskets coming off assists, including four from Jackson. Trimble and Dodd led the Terps with eight points each, while Cowan added six points and three assists. He also had four of his team's nine turnovers.

Jok, who came into the game averaging more than 21 points per game, got off to a slow start while being guarded by Huerter. Once Huerter picked up his second personal foul and was forced to take a seat, Jok seemed to have more room to operate. He finished the half with 12 points, though he made just three of eight shots.

The Hawkeyes shot 9-for-31 from the field in the first half, including 5-for-17 on 3-point attempts. Maryland was 5-for-12 on 3s, but missed its last four. With junior center Michal Cekovsky still sidelined by a foot injury, Bender gave the Terps a boost off the bench, with six points and four rebounds in the first half.

The 41-point first half was the most for Maryland in the opening half of a Big Ten game so far this season, two more than the Terps had at home against both Illinois and Indiana. Maryland scored 42 against Jacksonville State and had 54 against Division III St. Mary's.

Coming out for the second half, Maryland quickly stretched its lead back to 14 by scoring on three straight possessions: two drives by Cowan, and a dunk by Dodd off a feed from Trimble. But Dodd, who only had one foul at halftime, picked up two quick fouls to take a seat on the bench.

After twice cutting the margin to 10, the Hawkeyes got back to within single digits, 49-41, on a layup by Pemsl with a little under 16 minutes left. Maryland answered in kind, with Jackson scoring in traffic inside on the next possession.

Turgeon called timeout to change his defense, which had been doing a good job contesting Iowa's perimeter shots, but suddenly had trouble stopping the Hawkeyes from going inside with Dodd on the bench. Bohannon missed a 3-pointer, and Trimble hit one for the Terps.

The Terps had a chance to stretch the lead after blocking the Hawkeyes inside, but Brantley missed a wide-open corner 3-pointer, reserve forward L.G. Gill missed a pair of free throws and Trimble missed.