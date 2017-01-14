Reserve Jaylen Brantley leads comeback, as Maryland earns 62-56 win at Illinois

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon knew the timing of Saturday's game at Illinois was not good for his Terps. He knew the memory of his team's 25-point win in the Big Ten opener 18 days ago would still be on the minds of the Fighting Illini.

For most of the first half, Maryland seemed rattled and Illinois seemed on the brink of payback. A spurt in the last eight seconds of the half brought the Terps back in the game, and reserve guard Jaylen Brantley then helped Maryland to a 62-56 victory at State Farm Center.

Brantley scored all 12 of his points in the second half – including 10 straight Maryland points in one stretch, the last seven of which kicked off a 14-0 run when the Terps took over. Despite some shaky free-throw shooting (10-for-20), Maryland (16-2, 4-1 Big Ten) held on for another road victory.

It was the second straight road win in the Big Ten for the Terps, who play at Iowa on Thursday.

“Jaylen Brantley really gave us a huge lift. He gave us confidence,” Turgeon said. “Really no one could make a shot for us except him it felt like, and he made a lot of them.”

Said Illinois coach John Groce: “The game was just hanging in the balance. That 14-0 run was the difference. Brantley was the difference.”

Freshman Anthony Cowan led the Terps with a career-high 19 points, including five straight free throws to seal the game, as well as seven rebounds. Junior guard Melo Trimble also scored 12, to go with five rebounds and five assists.

Senior center Maverick Morgan led Illinois (12-6, 2-3) with 15 points.

Maryland's second-half burst gave it control, but the game wasn't decided until the final minute.

After Cowan made the second of two free throws to make it 58-53 with 45.8 seconds left, Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was fouled with 41.6 seconds left. He missed the front end of a one-and-one, but a rebound tip went off Maryland.

On the ensuing inbounds, freshman forward Justin Jackson forced Illinois star Malcolm Hill into an off-balanced 3-pointer. He missed badly, and this time, Cowan was fouled and hit both free throws for a seven-point lead. He had two more for a nine-point advantage with 18 seconds to go.

Coleman-Lands hit a 3 with 12 seconds remaining before the Illini let the Terps run out the clock.

In the first half, Trimble hit a 3-point shot on Maryland's first possession as the 30-second clock was about to expire. But the Terps missed their next eight 3s, four of them by Trimble, and two other airballs late in the shot clock.

For a good part of the first half, it seemed that Maryland's freshmen — so unflappable for most of their brief Big Ten lives — seemed rattled by a combination of Illinois' size and quickness. Though the Terps did a good job on Hill early, redshirt sophomore Leron Black had a great half.

Black hit all five shots he attempted in the first half, including a 3-pointer to give the Fighting Illini a 24-16 lead. After Trimble missed a 3-pointer, a 3-pointer by Hill gave the Fighting Illini their biggest lead, 27-16, and forced Turgeon to call timeout with 4:32 left in the half.

With Maryland trailing 32-23, Cowan was fouled as he tried to drive, and hit both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left. Trimble then stripped Hill near midcourt and scored on a reverse right before the horn sounded to pull the Terps to within 32-27 at the break.

Maryland, which came into the game second in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting in conference games (43.8 percent) and fourth in overall field-goal percentage (46.4), finished the half shooting 3-for-13 on 3-pointers and 11-for-27 overall. Illinois shot 13-for-27 overall, including 3-for-8 on 3-pointers.

The Terps played much of the first half without senior center Damonte Dodd, who picked up two fouls in four minutes. Freshman forward Justin Jackson also wasn't much of a factor after picking up two fouls. Both went scoreless in the half.

Trimble led the Terps with 10 points, but he missed seven of the 11 shots he took, including five of seven 3-point tries. Black led the Fighting Illini with 11 points and six rebounds at the half, while Hill had nine after a slow start. Morgan added nine for the Illini.

“Three out of our four post players had two fouls. We were just trying to survive the half,” Turgeon said. “We were just totally out of sync. I told the guys, ‘Just hang in there, try to get it to four at half.' The one-and-one by Ant right before the half and the steal by Melo, we felt really good going into halftime.”

