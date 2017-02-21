Maryland coach Mark Turgeon changes his tune about sitting Melo Trimble

After sitting junior point guard Melo Trimble for the last 4 ½ minutes of Sunday’s 71-60 loss at Wisconsin, Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon said he wasn’t sending a message to his star or anyone else on the team.

Turns out, Turgeon was doing exactly that.

At the end of Tuesday’s media session before practice for Wednesday’s home game against Minnesota, Turgeon was asked if he was still comfortable with his much-talked about decision to bench Trimble and others, including freshman wing Kevin Huerter.

It didn’t have everything to do with Trimble being tired and the prospect of playing the final four regular-season games in a 10-day stretch. It had more to do with the fact that the Terps had been badly outrebounded, 26-11, in the second half, and on the offensive boards throughout (18-5).

“I was disappointed in all our guys. I don’t like to call them out publicly, but we weren’t rebounding, and the guys that were sitting at the end of the bench the last four minutes weren’t rebounding, and [Trimble] was one of them," Turgeon said. "Is that clear enough? OK.”

Turgeon said he had “moved on” from the loss that dropped the now-No. 24 Terps out of a tie for first place in the Big Ten when the team got back Sunday night.

“I left it on the plane when we landed, and I told the players to do the same thing,” Turgeon said.

Still, Turgeon met with his team Monday and talked about the need to rebound better going forward, particularly with its biggest player, 7-foot-1 junior center Michal Cekovsky, out for the season after breaking his ankle late in the game against the Badgers.

Though Maryland beat Minnesota on Jan. 28 in Minneapolis, the Gophers outrebounded the Terps, 41-31, with two players getting double-digit rebounds. Minnesota ranks first in Big Ten games in rebounding with 39.6 per game, while Maryland ranks 10th (35.5).

Trimble, who shared team-high honors with freshman forward Justin Jackson with five rebounds against the then-No. 11 Badgers, said Tuesday that the message from Turgeon was clear.

“For us to get better as a team, our biggest focus and the thing we’ve been focusing on all season is rebounding, and it’s something we haven’t been able to correct yet,” Trimble said. “It’s something we’re going to keep working on and hopefully get better before the season ends.”

