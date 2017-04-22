Former Terp Juan Dixon to be next men's basketball coach at Coppin State

Juan Dixon, who left Baltimore nearly 20* years ago for College Park and went on to become one of the biggest stars in the history of the Maryland men’s basketball program, is finally coming home.

Dixon, 38, will be the next men’s coach at Coppin State. Sources familiar with the situation said Saturday that he has accepted the job.

It marks the first time Dixon, who was an all-time scorer for the Terps and Final Four Most Outstanding Player in leading Maryland to its only national championship in 2002, will run a Division I men’s program.

After a seven-year NBA career and a brief career in Europe, Dixon returned to the college game as a special assistant to current Maryland coach Mark Turgeon in 2013. He spent three seasons at his alma mater, but was not retained after the 2015-16 season.

Dixon took his first coaching job last fall with the women’s team at the University of the District of Columbia, a Division II program. With a team of only nine players, including four freshmen and a couple of other newcomers, the Firebirds finished 3-25 last season.

The program he inherits at Coppin State has not had much success in recent years.

Michael Grant, who replaced longtime Eagles coach Fang Mitchell in 2014, was fired in March after a third straight losing season. Under Grant, Coppin State was a combined 25-69, including an 8-24 record in 2016-17 when the team lost its first 12 games.

Even toward the end of Mitchell’s 28-year tenure at Coppin State, the Eagles struggled to re-create the success he had in his early years. Coppin State had just one winning season in Mitchell’s last 10 years, finishing 16-14 in 2010-11 and going to the NCAA tournament for last of four trips in 2007-2008 despite a 16-21 record.

The hiring of Dixon comes in what has also been a momentous year for him personally. Last summer, Dixon learned that his biological father, Bruce Flanigan, was still alive. The two reconnected after Dixon called Flanigan, a retired Baltimore County corrections officer.

*Clarrification: It has been nearly 20 years since Juan Dixon has left Baltimore, not 30.