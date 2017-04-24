Former Terp guard Jaylen Brantley heading to UMass

Jaylen Brantley, who announced recently that he would transfer from Maryland after graduating this summer, is going to Massachusetts.

Brantley confirmed a tweet Sunday by ESPN that disclosed the news that the 5-11 guard would finish his much-traveled college career with the Minutemen.

Retweeting CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein’s tweet that Brantley told him he was headed to UMass, Brantley tweeted, “As long as my momma happy … gets to go to every game.”

Brantley is from Springfield, Mass., which is located about 25 miles from the Amherst campus

It will be the third Division I school and fourth college that Brantley will play for since finishing his high school career at Notre Dame Prep in Massachusetts.

After starting his college career at Marshall and coming to Maryland from a junior college in Odessa, Texas, Brantley played sparingly for the Terps as a sophomore in 2015-16 before assuming a larger role last season.

As a junior, Brantley doubled his playing time from 8.4 minutes to 16.8 minutes a game as the first guard off the bench behind Melo Trimble and Anthony Cowan.

Brantley increased his scoring from 2.4 points to 4.9 points a game and hit 46.5 percent of his 3-point shots in Big Ten games.

In the statement to announce Brantley’s transfer, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said that Brantley expressed an interest to play more in his final year while pursuing a master’s in sports management.

The Minutemen lost five players since coach Derek Kellogg was fired, including guards Zach Lewis and Dejon Jarreau. Massachusetts also has one of the top sports management graduate programs in the country.

While incoming freshman guard Darryl Morsell (Mount St. Joseph) is expected to assume Brantley’s role off the bench, the Terps are also in the market for a graduate transfer or another freshman to give them more backcourt depth next season with the departure of both Brantley and Trimble, who is pursuing a pro career after three years.

