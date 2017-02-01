In signing-day shocker, Maryland lands four-star RB Cordarrian Richardson

The newest member of the Maryland football recruiting class is one of the least known. In a surprise, he also might be one of the best.

In an out-of-the-stratosphere announcement (literally), four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson committed to Maryland on Wednesday, another elite talent for coach DJ Durkin and offensive coordinator Walt Bell — his recruiter — in an increasingly crowded backfield.

Richardson, a Memphis, Tenn., native, also was considering Mississippi, Michigan State and Oklahoma and previously had committed to Clemson. He's rated No. 160 overall in the 247Sports.com composite rankings and the No. 10 running back overall.

The commitment is a surprise on two fronts. First, he told an Ole Miss recruiting website last month that there was a "90 percent" chance he would sign with the Rebels.

But numbers, apparently, can be deceiving. Even after the Terps leaned on a two-freshman running back rotation and landed two standout all-purpose backs in their 2017 class — four-star Anthony McFarland and three-star Javon Leake — and a more conventional tailback in three-star Tayon-Fleet Davis, Richardson wanted in.

Rivals.com's Adam Friedman reports that Richardson will have an "uphill battle" to qualify, so stay tuned.

View highlights of Richardson here.