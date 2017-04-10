Guard Jaylen Brantley to transfer from Maryland

The revolving door in the Maryland backcourt didn’t stop moving with last week’s announcement that junior guard Melo Trimble would forgo his senior year to turn pro.

Junior Jaylen Brantley, a former junior college transfer who backed up both Trimble and freshman Anthony Cowan last season, will transfer after graduating this summer, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon announced Monday.

“Jaylen provided great leadership and production off the bench last year and I enjoyed having him as a part of our program over the past two years,” Turgeon said in a statement. “I am proud that Jaylen will graduate this summer and take advantage of the graduate transfer rule which will allow him to play immediately.”

Said Brantley, “I want to thank my coaches, teammates and fans for an incredible two years at the University of Maryland. After speaking with my family, I feel it is in my best interest to explore opportunities at another school where I can have a bigger role athletically and also work towards a master’s degree in sports management.”

Brantley, who averaged 4.9 points in a little under 17 minutes a game as a junior, “expressed his desire to join a program in which he would play more minutes and have a more prominent role in his senior season of college eligibility,” Turgeon said in a statement.

Brantley is the third player to leave the Terps since the end of the season, following Trimble and freshman forward Micah Thomas, who is also transferring. With four-star prospects Bruno Fernando and Darryl Morsell (Mount St. Joseph) joining the team next season, it gives Turgeon three open scholarships.

“I can’t thank Coach Turgeon and the staff enough for believing in me and teaching me how to become a better basketball player and a better person,” Brantley said. “I love my teammates and will miss them dearly. I wish all of them nothing but the best. I will be a Terp for life.”

