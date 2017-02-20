Free throws a big part of Maryland's loss to Wisconsin

Part of Maryland’s pregame strategy going into Sunday’s nationally-televised matchup against No. 11 Wisconsin at the Kohl Center was not to let the Badgers’ big men get too many easy baskets.

If need be, the No. 23 Terps would foul one of the Big Ten’s worst free throw-shooting teams, in particular redshirt sophomore center Ethan Happ and senior forward Nigel Hayes. Wisconsin was ranked 12th in the league at 66.1 percent, with Happ at 59.1 and Hayes at 62.2.

While the plan worked better in the first half, when the Terps limited the Badgers’ big men to a couple of baskets each and Maryland took a six-point lead at halftime, it backfired in the second half of a 71-60 defeat.

“We didn’t really respect their free-throw percentage, we thought it was a low percentage, but they made them today,” Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble said afterward.

Happ, who had scored a team-high nine points in the first half, started the second half with a layup and finished the game with 20 points. Hayes scored 14 of his game-high 21 in the second half.

It’s not that the Badgers made a high percentage of their free throws – 56.8 percent on 21 of 37 – but the number they shot in the first half helped them survive missing 18 of their 25 shots from the field.

Wisconsin was 12 of 20 in the first half, with nine of the 12 first-half fouls called against the Terps resulting in two-shot fouls or one-and-ones for the Badgers. In contrast, just four of Wisconsin’s 11 first-half fouls put Maryland on the line.

It didn’t help that the Terps, after hitting five of their first six free throws missed their last three in the first half. The normally reliable Trimble, who scored 15 of his game-high 27 points before halftime, finished five of 10 from the line.

Two of those misses came after Trimble had helped Maryland recover from a 19-5 run by Wisconsin to start the second half to close what had become an eight-point deficit to three.

In a span of 43 seconds – with 6:51 remaining and the Terps down six, then with 6:08 left with Maryland down eight – Trimble short-armed and front-rimmed the front end of two straight one-and-ones.

It was a signal to Maryland coach Mark Turgeon that Trimble, who was coming off a career-high 32 points in Wednesday’s win at Northwestern, was tired. With the Terps beginning a stretch of four games in 10 days Wednesday against Minnesota, and Maryland down double-digits, Turgeon pulled Trimble with 4:32 left and didn’t put his star back in.

Freshman wing Kevin Huerter, who came out at the same time as Trimble and didn’t return, said that he understood Turgeon’s reasoning for pulling two of his starters.

Though Turgeon had said in his post-game press conference that he was looking ahead to the remaining Big Ten schedule when considering his late-game substitutions, Huerter thought there was more to it.

“Coach knew we were going to be pressing the last couple of minutes and he wanted fresh guys to be out there, press and make some sort of run,” said Huerter. “

Asked if the team could take some solace in the fact that it was competitive with one of the nation's top teams on its homecourt for more than 30 minutes, the typically candid Huerter didn't budge.

“We weren’t really happy that we were hanging with them, we definitely came in here expecting to win and thought we could, potentially be in a good spot to win the league,” Huerter said. “We know they’re a good team, they’re a veteran team and we know they’re going to be there at the end of the year and hopefully we get another shot at them.”

The loss dropped Maryland (22-5, 10-4) into second place in the Big Ten, behind both Wisconsin (22-5, 11-3) and No. 16 Purdue (22-5, 11-3). Given that the Terps play only once in the regular season against both the Badgers and Boilermakers, they will likely have to win their remaining four games to have a chance at winning the regular season title.

“We all want to win it,” Trimble said of a Big Ten championship. “It’s not over. We know we have four or five games left, and tournament play, and hopefully the next tournament [the NCAA]. We’re not going to hang our heads, we’re just going to get better and get ready for Minnesota.”

