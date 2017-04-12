Four-star dual-threat quarterback Tyler DeSue commits to Maryland

Four-star dual-threat quarterback Tyle DeSue orally committed to Maryland on Wednesday, giving the Terps two four-star quarterback recruits in as many classes.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Va.) standout is the second member of Maryland's Class of 2018, joining Paint Branch defensive end-linebacker Durell Nchami.

Desue is rated the No. 327 overall prospect, No. 12 dual-threat quarterback and No. 8 Virginia recruit in the 247Sports.com Composite rankings. He picked the Terps over North Carolina State and Central Florida and also claimed offers from Virginia, Indiana and West Virginia.

At Bishop Sullivan Catholic, DeSue was 100-for-174 last season for 1,498 yards passing and 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions last season. He also rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

His early pledge follows a familiar timetable. Last April, St. John's (D.C.) quarterback Kasim Hill committed to coach DJ Durkin, setting the table for what became a well-regarded Maryland recruiting haul. The Terps likely won't sign such a big class next February, but DeSue's commitment still could be important, especially in the talent-rich Virginia Beach area.

Watch junior-year highlights of DeSue here.