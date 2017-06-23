Former Terps point guard Melo Trimble signs with Philadelphia 76ers

After going undrafted Thursday night, former Maryland point guard Melo Trimble has signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Trimble will join Philadelphia’s summer league team – along with No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz – for a three-game swing in Utah and then in the Las Vegas summer league.

The situation could be a good one for Trimble, given Philadelphia’s lack of depth at guard.

Aside from Fultz, who is expected to play with Ben Simmons, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, in the backcourt, the only other point guard the 76ers have on their current roster is T.J. McConnell, last year's starter whose contract is not guaranteed.

The 76ers also signed another guard, former Indiana star James Blackmon Jr. as a free agent, according to The Vertical.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56