Suspended football players Harrison, Turner reinstated by University of Maryland

Maryland running back Lorenzo Harrison and wide receiver D.J. Turner have been reinstated after being suspended for the last four games of the season, the athletic department announced Tuesday.

The suspension included Monday’s 36-30 loss to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl and stemmed from a Nov. 6 incident that involved the players shooting an airsoft gun on campus.

The announcement came after Harrison, who was the team’s second-leading rusher behind sophomore Ty Johnson, tweeted after the game in Michigan Monday, “Today's game was the last one I had to miss, see ya'll in Texas…#TerpNation.”

The former DeMatha High standout was referring to Maryland’s opening game of the 2017 season against the Longhorns in Austin. Harrison was on the verge of breaking LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record when he and Turner were suspended in November.

Before Harrison’s tweet, it appeared that he and his former high school teammate would be back since they made the trip to Detroit’s Ford Field with the team for the bowl game.

According to a statement released by the athletic department, “Lorenzo Harrison and D.J. Turner will rejoin the football program in full capacity when the team begins offseason workouts.”

Neither first-year coach DJ Durkin nor athletic director Kevin Anderson were available for comment.

The decision to reinstate the two players, who were suspended for violating the athletic department’s school of student-athlete conduct, came after they had gone through a lengthy process by which they pleaded their case with a university’s Office of Student Conduct.

It is not known how far in the process Harrison and Turner had gone. The process begins with a discipline referral and ends with a recommendation by the office’s central board after a disciplinary hearing.

A non-campus source familiar with the process said at the time of their suspensions that “if they can show this was a first-time offense and they showed some remorse for what they did, they should have a good chance to be reinstated.”

Both players had participated in community-service projects with the team in the past couple of months, including one in Detroit.

Harrison and Turner, who played sparingly before the suspension, were charged with three counts of second-degree assault and three reckless endangerment and one count of school molestation, the latter of which is for injuring or threatening bodily harm on school property. Three fellow Maryland students told campus police they were struck by BB pellets near the football stadium on the night of Nov. 6.

Teammate Antoine Brooks, a freshman linebacker, was initially charged with the same counts as his teammates but later had the charges dropped.

According to court records, both Harrison and Turner still face those charges and will appear in court in Hyattsville separately next month.

In another development, junior linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. announced on Twitter that he planned on returning next season.

“After careful consideration with family it'd be in my best interest to return for my senior season to lead the guys one more time # BeatTexas,” tweeted Carter, who finished as the team’s leading tackler this season

