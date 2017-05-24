Fired a year earlier as Terps football coach, Randy Edsall was highest-paid state employee in 2016

The highest wage earner in Maryland for 2016 did not work a single day in the state the entire year.

According to the salary database of state employees released this week, former Maryland football coach Randy Edsall, who was fired during the middle of the 2015 season, earned $2,673,000 – $24,000 more than men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon and $267,000 more than his successor, DJ Durkin.

Women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese earned $1,103,00 in 2016.

Edsall and the three Maryland coaches still employed in College Park were the state’s highest-paid employees last year.

The distinction of being the highest-paid state employee who didn’t coach at Maryland belonged to Dr. Stephen Bartlett, who earned $957,000 as executive vice president and surgeon in chief at the University of Maryland Medical System.

Interestingly, Edsall passed Turgeon as the state’s top wage earner by getting fired. Part of the three-year extension Edsall signed before the 2015 season included a $500,000 buyout if a coaching change was made between Jan. 16, 2017, and Jan. 15, 2018 – or before.

After spending last year working as a special assistant for the Detroit Lions, Edsall was hired by Connecticut, where he had coached for 12 years before coming to Maryland in 2011. Edsall is now making a reported $1 million in guaranteed salary, plus potential performance incentives.

