'Defensive-minded' Damonte Dodd becoming a more consistent player for Maryland

Coming off a career-high 15-point performance in Saturday’s road win at Michigan, Maryland men's basketball center Damonte Dodd had an even better game in Tuesday’s 75-72 victory over Indiana at Xfinity Center.

Dodd had just six points and six rebounds, but tied a career-high with six blocks and held his counterpart, sophomore Thomas Bryant, to just six points on two of eight shooting.

It was perhaps the most impressive defensive performance of Dodd's college career.

“I’m a defensive-minded person. I just try to come out every day, every game and just play the best defense on whoever I’m guarding, and just help my team in any possible way,” Dodd said after practice Friday.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon sees signs of a more consistent Dodd emerging midway through his senior year.

“I think he’s practiced better than he has in his career this year,” Turgeon said Friday. “A sense of urgency has something to do with it, being a senior, all that stuff. He’s just a better player.

“He continues to work, he’s a very intelligent player at both ends of the floor. I was really happy for him the other night, trying to guard those guys, really kind of by himself. We were much better [defensively] around the rim because of him.”

The most impressive stat for Dodd might have been minutes played against the Hoosiers.

With junior center Michal Cekovsky still sidelined by a foot injury, Dodd played a season-high 31 minutes, one shy of his career-high set last year at Minnesota when then-freshman Diamond Stone had been suspended for a game.

It helped that Dodd picked up only one foul in the first half, and was able to stay out of foul trouble after getting called for his second foul 28 seconds into the second half. He played the last 2:02 with four fouls, and made his last block with 59 seconds left.

“My assistants looked at me and said, 'He’s got four fouls,' and I said, ‘I don’t care, he’s got to stay in the game,' and he handled it better,” Turgeon said Friday.

Dodd, who sat out the 25-point win over Illinois on Dec. 27 while he was recovering from a partially torn MCL in his left knee, said it was important for him to stay out of foul trouble with Cekovsky out.

“My team needs me so I’m just trying to play hands back and just not foul,” Dodd said. “If I do get in foul trouble, I know I have Ivan Bender to come in and produce and L.G. [Gill] will come in to produce.”

Said Turgeon: “Playing smarter, no doubt about it. They [the officials] let us play. It was very physical, they let us play. We watched some film and I thought there were some plays where he could have had some foul calls.”

Knowing that the team was headed for the first of four games away from Xfinity Center in a five-game stretch, Turgeon said he pointed out on film to Dodd what he might not be able to get away with on the road.

Dodd acknowledged Friday that he has tried another learning source as well.

“A lot of it has been me just going to the referees and asking, ‘Am I doing what I’m supposed to?,” Dodd said. “A lot of referees will come to me and say, ‘Step back on this,’ or a lot of things like that. So the referees have been helping me a lot with my defense.”

