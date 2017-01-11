Charges dropped against Terps football players Lorenzo Harrison and D.J. Turner

John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, said Wednesday that all charges have been dropped against Maryland football players Lorenzo Harrison and D.J. Turner due to a “lack of sufficient evidence.”

Harrison and Turner, who were recently reinstated to the team after going through a series of disciplinary hearings at the school, had been charged following a Nov. 6 incident in which some fellow students told campus police that they had been hit by BB pellets.

The freshmen players, who were also teammates at nearby DeMatha Catholic High, were suspended immediately and sat out the last four games of the season, including Maryland’s 36-30 loss to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26.

Harrison, a running back who was on the brink of breaking LaMont Jordan’s freshman record for rushing yardage, and Turner, a wide receiver who had been used mostly on special teams, were initially charged with three counts of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. They were also charged with one count of school molestation, which is for injuring or threatening bodily harm on school property.

Erzen said Wednesday that the charges were dropped after it was difficult to prove whether or not Harrison and or Turner fired a BB gun or Airsoft gun that was believed to be used in the incident, which occurred near the football stadium the night after Maryland’s 62-3 loss to Ohio State.

