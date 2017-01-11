Consent decree agreement with Justice Dept. to go before Baltimore spending panel Thursday
Tracking the Terps News and notes on Maryland football, basketball and other sports
Sports Maryland Terps Tracking the Terps

Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) ties Terps record with 42 points in narrow win over Penn State

Associated Press
Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) tied the Maryland women's basketball record with 42 points Wednesday.

Brionna Jones (Aberdeen) tied the Maryland women's basketball record with 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help the No. 3 Terps beat Penn State, 89-83, on Wednesday night.

Jones went 15-for-19 from the field and sank 12 of 14 free throws to match the school's previous single-game high, set by Marissa Coleman against Vanderbilt on March 29, 2009.

Jones' previous career-best scoring effort was 30 points against Saint Peter's on Dec. 16. The broad-shouldered, 6-foot-3 senior also became the fifth player in school history to reach the 1,000-rebound mark.

Nearly all of Jones' baskets were layups, many of them put-backs. She tied the record — but missed a chance to break it — by sinking one of two free throws with 23.9 seconds left.

Down 37-34 late in the first half, Maryland bounced back to remain the lone unbeaten team in Big Ten Conference play. The Terps (16-1, 4-0) had won three straight, each by double digits, since falling to top-ranked Connecticut.

Teniya Page scored 27 for Penn State (11-6, 1-4), and Amari Carter had 22.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°