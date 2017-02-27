As expected, reeling Maryland falls out of top 25.

After losing both of its home games by double digits last week to Minnesota and Iowa, Maryland didn’t just fall out of the Associated Press Top 25 media poll.

Just as they have done during what is now a three-game losing streak, the Terps plummeted, dropping from No. 24 to getting just a single vote.

It means that only one AP voter voted Maryland 25th.

The Terps were not the only struggling Big Ten team to take a hit in the polls.

Wisconsin, ranked as high as seventh two weeks ago, is at No. 22 after losing four of its last five, with the only win coming against the Terps.

Purdue, which lost Saturday at Michigan, is at No. 16.

Maryland will try to break its first three-game losing streak in five years Tuesday at Rutgers.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56