After long wait, former Terps cornerback-returner Will Likely III signs with Patriots

It took longer than expected, but Will Likely III found a place in the NFL.

The former Maryland cornerback-returner has signed with the New England Patriots, the reigning Super Bowl champions announced Monday. New England released fellow undrafted free-agent defensive lineman Corey Vereen in a corresponding move.

Likely was not taken in April's draft and went unsigned in the weeks thereafter. He reportedly worked out for the New York Jets at the team's rookie minicamp, but his recovery from a season-ending knee injury last season and his 5-foot-7 frame kept him off most NFL teams' radars.

As a junior at Maryland, Likely was named the Big Ten Conference Return Specialist of the Year and was honored by Big Ten coaches as a first-team all-league cornerback for the second straight season. He returned for his senior year to improve his draft stock but suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Oct. 15 game against Minnesota.

Likely, if healthy, won't have to wait long to make his first impression. The Patriots have a three-day minicamp beginning Tuesday and three days of organized team activities next week.