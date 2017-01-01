Terps collapse down the stretch, lose to Nebraska

The Maryland basketball team has spent its season living on the edge, winning more than half of its 13 victories with second-half comebacks.

On the verge of another one Sunday at Xfinity Center, the Terps collapsed.

After turning an 8-point deficit into a 13-point lead against Nebraska, Maryland failed to score in the last 6:43 and lost to the Cornhuskers, 67-65.

The defeat – the first for the Terps since a 14-point trouncing by Pittsburgh on Nov. 29 – ruined a spectacular shooting performance by freshman Kevin Huerter, who hit seven of 11 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points.

Coming off a road win at Indiana to start the Big Ten, Nebraska (8-6, 2-0 in the Big Ten) finished the game on a 14-0 run. Senior guard Tai Webster led the Cornhuskers with 18 points, while sophomore guard Glynn Watson added 17.

Terps junior guard Melo Trimble finished with 14 points, but made just five of 15 shots. Trimble lost the ball in the lane leading to a free throw by Webster to put Nebraska up by two points.

Trimble then airballed a 3-pointer from the right wing, but Maryland got another chance when the ball went off a Nebraska player. On the subsequent possession, Trimble missed a leaning jumper as the Cornhuskers controlled the rebound as time ran out.

Maryland (13-2, 1-1) plays its next game Saturday at Michigan.

