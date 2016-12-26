Terps fall short of winning season with 36-30 loss in Quick Lane Bowl

Maryland came to Ford Field the day after Christmas looking to fill first-year coach D.J. Durkin’s stocking with a victory over Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl, and, even more importantly, with a winning record.

After falling behind by 16 points twice in the first half and by 23 points early in the third quarter, the Terps made things interesting for the announced crowd of 19,117 at the 65,000-seat stadium. In the end, though, Maryland fell short, losing 36-30, to end Durkin’s inaugural season at 6-7.

Except for two long touchdown passes to make it a somewhat competitive, fifth-year senior quarterback Perry Hills struggled in his final game behind a porous offensive line.

Hills was sacked eight times, fumbled deep in his team’s territory in the first half, and then fumbled on second down at the Eagles’ 1-yard line with a little over four minutes remaining and the Terps about to make it a one-possession game. Boston College (7-6) recovered.

The Eagles returned the favor by fumbling on third down at their own 7. Senior nose guard Azubuike Ukandu (Towson High) recovered at the 5. Hills then hit Teldrick Morgan in the end zone, but the senior receiver bobbled the ball as he was going out of bounds.

After a pass to redshirt senior wide receiver Levern Jacobs was ruled to have been caught out of bounds, Maryland settled for a 23-yard field goal by redshirt junior Adam Greene. After stopping the Eagles on downs on Boston College’s next possession, Maryland had one more chance.

Morgan returned a punt 10 yards to the Maryland 35, but Hills had his first- and third-down passes knocked away at the line of scrimmage. Facing fourth-and-10 with a little over 1:30 remaining, Hills was sacked for the final time as the Eagles ran out the clock.

If not for sophomore running back Ty Johnson’s breathtaking performance, as well as the comeback effort that fell short, the game had few positives for the Terps. Johnson rushed for 159 yards on 15 carries, including two long touchdowns runs.

With his team trailing 16-0, Johnson broke off a 62-yarder for a touchdown, his 10th run of 40 yards or more in the last 10 games. After Boston College jumped back in front on a 20-yard flea flicker, Johnson’s 30-yard touchdown run made it 23-13.

Unfortunately for Maryland, the defense looked more like the one that gave up 59 points at Michigan and 62 the following week to Ohio State. After giving the ball back to the Eagles with less than a minute left in the half, the Terps watched quarterback Patrick Towles complete two passes for 70 yards – the second a 49-yarder to a streaking Michael Walker for a touchdown.

Boston College’s 29 points in the first half were the most the Eagles scored in the first half of any game this season and the most against a team from another Power 5 conference since 2009.

Not bad for a team that had come into the game 123rd out of the 128 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring and 127th in total offense. Only Wake Forest, which Boston College beat 17-14 in the regular season finale to become bowl eligible, was worse.

After the defense stopped the Eagles on downs to start the second half, the Terps started deep in their own territory after Morgan (Meade) ran backwards trying to pick up yardage.

On the first play from scrimmage, Johnson was hit just as he took a handoff from Hills and fumbled. The ball was recovered by Boston College at the goal line for a touchdown that stretched the lead to 36-13 early in the third quarter.

On Maryland’s next possession, Hills and Morgan found a small sliver of redemption when they connected for a 63-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 16 again. After the Terps forced another three-and-out, Morgan allowed a punt to drop and roll about 20 yards to his team’s 35.

It didn’t matter, as Hills then came right back and hit senior wide receiver Levern Jacobs for a 52-yard touchdown pass.

The Terps couldn't find the end zone in the final 10 minutes, however, despite numerous chances.

Notes: Maryland played without its leading tackler, Shane Cockerille (Gilman). The redshirt junior linebacker, who emerged as one of the most surprising contributors after seeing little time at quarterback and safety the past two years, was ruled ineligible. No reason was given by the Maryland athletic department spokesman who informed the media here shortly before kickoff.

