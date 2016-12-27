Maryland never trails in Big Ten opening rout of Illinois

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon must not have known what to do at halftime of his team’s Big Ten opener against Illinois on Tuesday at Xfinity Center. He certainly did not need to scream or yell, as he had done often after the Terps sleepwalked through several games for the first 20 minutes.

What was Turgeon to do, with his undermanned, undersized team leading the supposedly improved Fighting Illini by 16 points at half? Turgeon barely needed to raise his voice, and spent much of the second half watching the lead grow to the largest it had been against a Division I opponent.

By the end of what turned into a 84-59 rout, all Turgeon could do was smile.

Given how worried Turgeon was after learning that junior center Michal Cekovsky would be joining senior center Damonte Dodd on the bench with an ankle injury, it was certainly a lot easier than anyone in the building could expect.

Playing three and sometimes four guards at a time, Maryland (13-1 overall, 1-0 in the Big Ten) ran circles, squares and a few other configurations around its thoroughly confused opponent. It wasn’t just how well the Terps shot and passed the ball, it was also how well they defended and rebounded.

Junior guard Melo Trimble led Maryland with 20 points, but it was his teammates – particularly fellow junior Jaylen Brantley and the team’s three freshmen starters – that really paved the way to one of the team’s easiest victories in their three years of Big Ten play.

Brantley finished with 13 points off the bench – nine in the first half – to go along with five rebounds and three assists. Anthony Cowan added 12 points and six assists, and Justin Jackson also scored 12. Though forward Kevin Huerter scored just one basket, he helped set the tone defensively.

Senior guard Malcolm Hill led Illinois (10-4, 1-0) with 21 points and seven rebounds.

The Terps, who came into league play 12th of 14 teams in field goal percentage, made 33 of 59 shots (55.9 percent).

Also in the bottom half (ninth overall) in field goal defense coming in, Maryland held Illinois to 35.6 percent shooting. The Fighting Illini entered the game fourth in the league in scoring at 79.8 points per game.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56