'It wasn't a fun night.' Maryland basketball loses at Penn State

The first half of the Big Ten season could not have gone any better for the Maryland men's basketball team. Except for the last eight minutes of a loss to Nebraska on New Year's Day, everything went right for the Terps.

The second half of the Big Ten season could not have started any worse.

Hoping to recover from a one-point loss Saturday at home to then-No. 23 Purdue — a game Mark Turgeon's team gave away with what he called “silly fouls” in the final 38 seconds — the No. 21 Terps played their worst game in more than two months and lost here to Penn State, 70-64, Tuesday.

“We could never get it going,” a dejected Turgeon said after his team's first Big Ten road loss in six games this season. “We just couldn't get it going on either end. I tried a lot of different things, right when I thought we get back in it, we'd miss a layup or a free throw or a box-out or a rotation defensively. We just never had it. I thought Penn State was terrific. …They deserved to win.”

Asked if there was an emotional hangover from the loss to the Boilermakers at Xfinity Center, Turgeon said: “I don't think so. That was an early game Saturday; we had plenty of time to recover. We didn't practice well yesterday. It might have more to do with it than the game on Saturday.

“Our guys have got to remember who we are and how we got here. Our coaching staff's got to remember that. It wasn't a fun night. Most games, we've really competed. ...Tonight just didn't have that feel. I think Penn State had a lot to do with that.”

The defeat before a sparse crowd at Bryce Jordan Center will likely drop Maryland (20-4, 8-3) out of the Top 25, regardless of what happens Saturday at home against Ohio State. It was also the first sign of fatigue for the team's three freshman starters.

Forward Justin Jackson scored 14 points to lead the Terps, but missed his first five shots. Wing Kevin Huerter added 12, but seemed to make uncharacteristic mistakes at both ends. Guard Anthony Cowan scored just two points, and missed all five shots.

Collectively, they shot 8-of-25 and combined for eight of Maryland's 13 turnovers.

Junior guard Melo Trimble also had problems.

After scoring eight of Maryland's first 10 points and hitting four of seven shots in the first half, Trimble missed all six shots he took in the second half. Trimble said afterward that he stopped looking for his shot for a long stretch in the first half while trying to get his younger teammates going.

“Justin's a really good scorer, Kevin's a really good shooter. I was trying to get them involved, get them into the game and try to get them wide-open looks, but unfortunately that wasn't the case today and we just fell short,” said Trimble, who has now hit just 13 of 41 shots in his last three games.

Said Turgeon: “I did think he forced a couple. He's doing what I'm asking him to do, I say ‘Drive the ball.' If we make our layups and free throws, it's a lot closer at the end. Melo's trying hard. …He was trying to make a comeback, trying to inspire the guys a little bit.”

While Maryland's freshmen struggled for much of the night, Penn State's freshmen helped the Nittany Lions recover from Saturday's home loss to last-place Rutgers and a triple-overtime defeat at Indiana in the previous game. Forward Lamar Stevens led Penn State (13-12, 5-7) with 25 points and guard Tony Carr added 14.

Unlike so many games this season when Maryland woke up at halftime and turned things around quickly, the Terps didn't recover Tuesday. They fell behind by as many as many as 14, and could not get any closer than four late in the game.

“When we started making little runs and cut it, there was always that one play,” Huerter said. “[Ivan Bender's] missed layup, I missed a box-out at a critical time to put them back up six. There was always that one play, if we had made that, maybe we could have kept the momentum. We're going to definitely have to clean those things up this week.”

