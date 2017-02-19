Maryland basketball fades in second half, loses to Wisconsin, 71-60

This was what many expected from the Maryland men’s basketball team this season, before three freshmen starters showed that the Terps were more than just junior guard Melo Trimble.

Trimble did as much as he could to keep No. 23 Maryland competitive Sunday here at the Kohl Center, shooting the Terps to a six-point halftime lead over No. 11 Wisconsin and then helping trim what became an eight-point deficit in half.

But with Maryland still in the game despite a huge differential in free throws, Trimble missed the front end of two straight one-and-ones, and the Badgers took advantage by breaking out to a 12-point lead and eventually a 71-60 victory.

The loss dropped Maryland (22-5, 10-4) into second place in the Big Ten, a game behind both Wisconsin (22-5, 11-3) and Purdue. It was only the second loss in eight Big Ten road games for the Terps.

Trimble led Maryland with 27 points, including 15 in the first half. Only one other Terp, junior center Michal Cekovsky (10 points), reached double figures. Trimble sat out the last 4:32, as it appeared Mark Turgeon knew his team’s fate.

Senior forward Nigel Hayes led the Badgers with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while redshirt sophomore forward Ethan Happ finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

The missed free throws by Trimble came 38 seconds apart, and each time kept the deficit at six. The Badgers, who hit 21 of 37 free throws, were never threatened again.

Maryland’s three freshman starters – guard Anthony Cowan, wing Kevin Huerter and forward Jackson – scored just 16 points collectively, shooting a combined 4-for-16 from the field.

The Terps were also badly outrebounded in the second half, with the Badgers finishing with a 44-27 overall advantage on the boards, including 18-5 on the offensive boards. It didn’t help that Maryland’s big men got in foul trouble during the second half.

Trimble, who came into Sunday’s game off of scoring a career-high 32 points Wednesday at Northwestern, picked up where left off.

After a quiet start, Trimble took over toward the end of the first half, scoring 13 of his team’s final 18 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Terps a 33-27 halftime lead.

While Trimble was prolific, the most dominant performers in the half might have been the game officials, who called 23 fouls and sent the Badgers to the line for 21 free throws.

Fortunately for the Terps, Wisconsin made just 12 of those free throws and went 7-of-25 from the field, including 1-of-6 on 3-pointers. Conversely, Maryland was 11-of-22 from the field, 6-of-12 from distance.

After the second of Trimble’s 3-pointers, the Badgers appeared to have cut the margin on a corner 3-pointer by reserve wing Brevin Pritzl with 0.7 of a second left. But the shot was ruled to have come after the 30-second clock had expired.

The second half didn’t start as it ended for either the Terps or Trimble.

Maryland was outscored 15-3 in first 5:42, leading to Turgeon calling for timeout. Trimble missed his first four shots, and then also missed the first of two free throws before finally getting his first point of the second half to cut the deficit to seven, 46-39.

Trimble hit his first shot of the second half, a long 3-pointer, with 10:45 left to cut the deficit to five. The Terps got it down to three points when Trimble found Cekovsky for a dunk.

A flurry of foul calls against Maryland – and at least one non-call on Wisconsin – led to a technical foul on Turgeon. The Badgers went to the line three straight possessions to build the lead to nine with 8:43 to go.

Compounding Maryland’s problem was the fact that centers Cekovsky and Damonte Dodd, each picked up two fouls in the second half, givign them both four for the game.