Maryland basketball a surprising No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

Maryland had to sweat until the very last games were announced Sunday for this year’s NCAA tournament. It was worth every drop of perspiration.

With some fans wondering whether the Terps might get snubbed, the familiar logo popped onto the screen, turning suspense and possible March sadness into total surprise.

Maryland (24-8) was seeded sixth – only fourth-seeded Purdue and fifth-seeded Minnesota were higher among Big Ten teams – and will face Xavier on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.

If the Terps win, they will face the winner of No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast, for the right to play in the Sweet 16 in the West Region scheduled for San Jose, Calif.

It marks the third straight season that the Terps advanced to the NCAA tournament under coach Mark Turgeon. Maryland lost to West Virginia in the Round of 32 two years ago and to Kansas in the Sweet 16 last season.

Given its late-season slide, which included a quarterfinal round loss to Northwestern at the Big Ten tournament, it appears that Maryland’s 8-2 road record (including a league-best 7-2 in the Big Ten) got the Terps the No. 6 seed.