The World Cup is down to eight teams. Here's what you need to know about each of them

And then there were eight.

England. Croatia. Sweden. Russia. One of those teams — who have one World Cup title combined — will be playing in the tournament final July 15 in Moscow.

On the other end of the draw are powerhouses Brazil, Uruguay, France and Belgium, teams that have combined for eight World Cup championships.

Before tuning in to this weekend’s quarterfinals, here’s what you need to know about each of the eight remaining teams. Click on the gallery above to see how each team got here, plus a look at their World Cup history and a player to watch for each side.

