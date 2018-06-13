With 2026 FIFA World Cup awarded to North American bid, Baltimore moves closer to soccer's biggest stage

The combined North American bid of the United States, Mexico and Canada was awarded the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, moving Baltimore one step closer toward possibly hosting a match in the quadrennial soccer competition.

In a vote of more than 200 member nations of soccer’s governing body in Moscow, the so-called United Bid beat out Morocco, 134-65, marking the first time three nations have been selected to co-host.

“Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a rare and important moment to demonstrate that we are all truly united through sport,” Carlos Cordeiro, president of U.S. Soccer and co-chair of the United Bid, said in a statement. “We are humbled by the trust our colleagues in the FIFA family have put in our bid; strengthened by the unity between our three countries and the CONCACAF region; and excited by the opportunity we have to put football on a new and sustainable path for generations to come.”

FIFA will meet with the bid committee over the next two years to determine, by mid or late 2020, the North American cities that will stage the tournament’s 80 matches. Under the United Bid proposal, the list of host cities for the world’s most watched sporting event likely will include two or three in Canada, three in Mexico and 10 in the United States.

Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium fared well in FIFA’s assessment of potential game venues, and the city is considered the favorite to host the World Cup Team Workshop, which brings together delegations from all 48 competing nations for a pretournament introduction to the World Cup’s organization. National-team base camps could also be held at local sites such as Loyola Maryland and Navy.

“There's a lot of things that bode well for Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium,” Terry Hasseltine, executive director of Maryland Sports, an agency of the Maryland Stadium Authority, said in an interview Monday. “And when it's all said and done, I think the United Bid Committee and FIFA in 2020 will have a really hard time not putting our stadium on the list for matches.”

Among the 22 other host city finalists are Washington and New York/New Jersey, both of which hosted matches in the 1994 World Cup, the last held in North America. Elsewhere in the region, Philadelphia is also under consideration for the 2026 competition, as are Boston and Cincinnati.

Hasseltine said Monday that the focus of Baltimore’s bid committee would now turn to tying up “any loose ends,” from potential practice venues to the creation of green spaces in the city. With M&T Bank Stadium’s $120 million renovation set to be completed by next fall, city officials will have two years to address issues both technical and otherwise.

“What can really be the legacy, whether we host matches or are just involved with this in some other grand scheme, that can make sure that Baltimore and the state of Maryland have maximized the potential of being a part of the World Cup?” Hasseltine said. “We want to make sure the legacy lives forever and lives long beyond the games' being here. So between selling us getting involved, it's also: What can we set as the footprint to leave a better Baltimore after the event's gone?”

Maryland lieutenant governor Boyd Rutherford, honorary chair of the Baltimore-Maryland Host Organizing Committee, expressed excitement about the United Bid’s selection in a statement.

"Today's vote by the FIFA Delegation in Moscow confirms what we knew all along: the United Bid submission was solid, well thought out and delivered what FIFA needs in a host nation(s). We are fortunate that Maryland could be chosen to host 2026 World Cup games and other events leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America,” Rutherford stated. "This is a great day for soccer in the U.S. and for Maryland. I am excited to move the next phase of this award forward for Maryland and all our participating partners in the effort.”

2026 FIFA World Cup facts and figures

Number of teams: 48

Number of matches: 80

Number of players: +1,100

Candidate host cites: 23

Proposed training sites: 150

Projected revenue: $14 billion

Projected profit: $11 billion

Projected economic impact: $5 billion

Projected ticket sales: 5.8 million

