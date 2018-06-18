Fact or fiction: Did Mexico's soccer fans cause earthquake when winning goal was scored?

It was the goal that shook Mexico City.

Hirving Lozano scored the game’s only goal late in the first half in Mexico’s 1-0 win over defending champion Germany Sunday morning and set off a celebration that might have registered on seismic sensors.

According to Mexico’s Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations, the sensors in Mexico City detected what was reported to be a small artificial earthquake “possibly because of mass jumping.”

Experts dismissed the idea of an artificial earthquake, according to the Los Angeles Times, but it was a celebration in Mexico City that won’t soon be forgotten.

Mexico, with three points and in good position to advance, plays next on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Sweden. It could be another “earth-shaking” experience.